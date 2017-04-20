7mm Allen Mag

7mm AM chambering
55 rounds fired
Includes 100 fired formed Lapua brass with 78 of them loaded.
3325 avg with Rl 33 and 180 hybrids
Defiance deviant hunter receiver, integral rail and recoil lug
Bartlein 26" 1-9 5r fluted barrel, Stainless 3b contour
Small PK muzzle brake
HS Precision detachable mag system
Jewell trigger with top safety
McMillan thumbhole sporter with the gel coat marble finish in 50% olive, 25% black, 25% tan
Pillar bedding
Bead blast matte finish on barreled receiver and Cerakote all black
Hornady Custom loading die set
Awesome gun, just selling to build a 375. Shoots 1/4- 1/2 moa with Kirby's load.
First two groups are at 420 yards, two groups on same target are 100 yards and measure 1/4" and 3/8" ctc.
7.5 lbs gun only.