7mm Allen Mag 7mm AM chambering

55 rounds fired

Includes 100 fired formed Lapua brass with 78 of them loaded.

3325 avg with Rl 33 and 180 hybrids

Defiance deviant hunter receiver, integral rail and recoil lug

Bartlein 26" 1-9 5r fluted barrel, Stainless 3b contour

Small PK muzzle brake

HS Precision detachable mag system

Jewell trigger with top safety

McMillan thumbhole sporter with the gel coat marble finish in 50% olive, 25% black, 25% tan

Pillar bedding

Bead blast matte finish on barreled receiver and Cerakote all black

Hornady Custom loading die set

Awesome gun, just selling to build a 375. Shoots 1/4- 1/2 moa with Kirby's load.

First two groups are at 420 yards, two groups on same target are 100 yards and measure 1/4" and 3/8" ctc.

7.5 lbs gun only.



$3250 Shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











