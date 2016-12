7mm-300wm 7mm-300wm, accurized rem 700 action, HS Prec stock, PTG bottom metal and Accurate mag, Benchmark M24 stainless 8.5 twist. Shoots 195 Berger EOL sub 1/2 and better. About 175 rounds down the tube.

-- Sale includes --

-Rifle

-Neck bushing sizer die w/5 bushings

-125 once fired Winchester brass

- 3 partial boxes 195 eol, 175 xld, 180gr vld

-Perhaps Some loaded pet loads



Pics of 100 yd load tests, 1st 1000 yd group. Has held an easy consistent 1/2 min of angle to 1250 yds which is all I get up here.



1800$ shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger