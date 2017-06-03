Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
700 tactical in 223
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
700 tactical in 223
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-06-2017, 11:30 AM
fatjake
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 69
700 tactical in 223
700 tactical in 223
20" barrel
Hogue stock
I bought this to rebarrel and my plans have changed.
It has an oversized bolt knob and leupold base and rings on it.
I purchased it like this myself. I have never fired the gun
im having trouble uploading pictures shoot me a text and I can send them right over
3144718636
$565 shipped to your dealer
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
For sale 300 rum hunting rifle
|
Custom 338 RUM
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:21 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC