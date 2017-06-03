Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page 700 tactical in 223
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

700 tactical in 223
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-06-2017, 11:30 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 69
700 tactical in 223
700 tactical in 223
20" barrel
Hogue stock

I bought this to rebarrel and my plans have changed.
It has an oversized bolt knob and leupold base and rings on it.
I purchased it like this myself. I have never fired the gun

im having trouble uploading pictures shoot me a text and I can send them right over
3144718636

$565 shipped to your dealer
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« For sale 300 rum hunting rifle | Custom 338 RUM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:21 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC