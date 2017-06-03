700 tactical in 223 700 tactical in 223

20" barrel

Hogue stock



I bought this to rebarrel and my plans have changed.

It has an oversized bolt knob and leupold base and rings on it.

I purchased it like this myself. I have never fired the gun



im having trouble uploading pictures shoot me a text and I can send them right over

3144718636



$565 shipped to your dealer