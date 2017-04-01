Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Guns For Sale
700 police .308
700 police .308
01-04-2017, 07:44 AM
James Kiser
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Augusta, Georgia
Posts: 126
700 police .308
$900
Never been shot. 26" barrel.
Millet 4-16x50
*Bipod and cheek piece not included*
Only trades are for a sendero 300wm.
Thanks
Last edited by James Kiser; 01-04-2017 at
07:45 AM
. Reason: For got to add the price
