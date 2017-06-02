700 Classic 338 Win Mag

700 Classic 338 Win Mag, wood/blue, in great to excellent condition. I do not think it has ever been hunted with. No rust, handling/safe marks on stock. Minor scratches. Bluing is perfect. It has a very small scratch on left side of barrel, which has been touched up. It also has not been fired very much. Iron sights. 24 inch Barrel. This Classic is the 1988 Model. Do not have the original box. $725.00 plus $28.00 for shipping. If your FFL will not accept a rifle from a private party, add $25.00 to use my local FFL. This is also listed on other sites. Not looking for trades.[/IMG]