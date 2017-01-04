700 cdl sf ltd 260 with upgrades

I'm already regretting this but here goes-
700 cdl sf limited in .260
B&c ti stock with partial block. New
Properly epoxy bedded
New timney thin trigger set at 1 3/4 lb if I remember right, it breaks light and clean.
conquest 3-9x40 like new with box
Talley lw Med rings (lapped)
7.8 lbs as shown without bipod, bipod not included in sale.
$1350 shipped with lapped talleys
$1650 shipped with scope (scope not for sale without rifle)
Minus $100 and I can remove the timney and put in an xmark (pre pro), I have a use for timney if you don't want it.
Not really interested in trades but you never know.. more details about rifle below.
I just put this together two weeks ago, took it to the range and did a ladder test with h4350 and 130 accubonds. It shot the entire ladder (except for one group where my bipod came loose) under 1 moa with the 9x scope at 100 yds with me behind the wheel and a decent cross wind, i can provide target if desired. It has a few marks in stainless finish here and there but nothing major, most noticeable between flute ends and muzzle. Has the original engraved floorplate, I can take and send detailed pictures to anyone seriously interested, feel free to ask any questions I may have forgot to add info about. I believe total round count to be under 200 but am the second owner so only know what I was told, bore and chamber are clean and look good. I really like this one, if it doesn't sell it'll end up being my deer rifle this season. Thanks for looking, is crossposted. Time stamp rules apply
Thanks, it came out looking and shooting better than I had hoped for. I really like this one but have an uncontrollable urge to build one a little lighter, I was eyeing your spr 260 pretty hard when you had it listed. If this one doesn't sell I'll be happy to hang on to it. If I keep it I'm going to cerakote or duracoat the flutes and rings to match the stock, I think that would look even better
hadn't really thought about it to be honest, things that may get my attention would be rifles in 260 or 6.5-284, or? maybe some alpha glass. Would probably be more geared to sell but I never know when I'll see something I can't live without.