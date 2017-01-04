Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page 700 cdl sf ltd 260 with upgrades
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

700 cdl sf ltd 260 with upgrades
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-01-2017, 07:09 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 585
700 cdl sf ltd 260 with upgrades
I'm already regretting this but here goes-
700 cdl sf limited in .260
B&c ti stock with partial block. New
Properly epoxy bedded
New timney thin trigger set at 1 3/4 lb if I remember right, it breaks light and clean.
conquest 3-9x40 like new with box
Talley lw Med rings (lapped)
7.8 lbs as shown without bipod, bipod not included in sale.

$1350 shipped with lapped talleys
$1650 shipped with scope (scope not for sale without rifle)
Minus $100 and I can remove the timney and put in an xmark (pre pro), I have a use for timney if you don't want it.
Not really interested in trades but you never know.. more details about rifle below.

I just put this together two weeks ago, took it to the range and did a ladder test with h4350 and 130 accubonds. It shot the entire ladder (except for one group where my bipod came loose) under 1 moa with the 9x scope at 100 yds with me behind the wheel and a decent cross wind, i can provide target if desired. It has a few marks in stainless finish here and there but nothing major, most noticeable between flute ends and muzzle. Has the original engraved floorplate, I can take and send detailed pictures to anyone seriously interested, feel free to ask any questions I may have forgot to add info about. I believe total round count to be under 200 but am the second owner so only know what I was told, bore and chamber are clean and look good. I really like this one, if it doesn't sell it'll end up being my deer rifle this season. Thanks for looking, is crossposted. Time stamp rules apply
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
700 cdl sf ltd 260 with upgrades-img_5377.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-01-2017, 09:15 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,428
Re: 700 cdl sf ltd 260 with upgrades
Free bump. Great looking rig!
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-01-2017, 09:40 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 585
Re: 700 cdl sf ltd 260 with upgrades
Thanks, it came out looking and shooting better than I had hoped for. I really like this one but have an uncontrollable urge to build one a little lighter, I was eyeing your spr 260 pretty hard when you had it listed. If this one doesn't sell I'll be happy to hang on to it. If I keep it I'm going to cerakote or duracoat the flutes and rings to match the stock, I think that would look even better
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-01-2017, 09:52 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,428
Re: 700 cdl sf ltd 260 with upgrades
What kind of trades u need brother?
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-01-2017, 10:15 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 585
Re: 700 cdl sf ltd 260 with upgrades
hadn't really thought about it to be honest, things that may get my attention would be rifles in 260 or 6.5-284, or? maybe some alpha glass. Would probably be more geared to sell but I never know when I'll see something I can't live without.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Sako Hunter 75 300 rum | Browning Maxus Mossy Oak Duck Blind »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:20 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC