700 cdl sf ltd 260 with upgrades I'm already regretting this but here goes-

700 cdl sf limited in .260

B&c ti stock with partial block. New

Properly epoxy bedded

New timney thin trigger set at 1 3/4 lb if I remember right, it breaks light and clean.

conquest 3-9x40 like new with box

Talley lw Med rings (lapped)

7.8 lbs as shown without bipod, bipod not included in sale.



$1350 shipped with lapped talleys

$1650 shipped with scope (scope not for sale without rifle)

Minus $100 and I can remove the timney and put in an xmark (pre pro), I have a use for timney if you don't want it.

Not really interested in trades but you never know.. more details about rifle below.



I just put this together two weeks ago, took it to the range and did a ladder test with h4350 and 130 accubonds. It shot the entire ladder (except for one group where my bipod came loose) under 1 moa with the 9x scope at 100 yds with me behind the wheel and a decent cross wind, i can provide target if desired. It has a few marks in stainless finish here and there but nothing major, most noticeable between flute ends and muzzle. Has the original engraved floorplate, I can take and send detailed pictures to anyone seriously interested, feel free to ask any questions I may have forgot to add info about. I believe total round count to be under 200 but am the second owner so only know what I was told, bore and chamber are clean and look good. I really like this one, if it doesn't sell it'll end up being my deer rifle this season. Thanks for looking, is crossposted. Time stamp rules apply Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger