7 Rifle Golf ( 7 SAUM with a 50 degree shoulder ) custom gun FS
04-19-2017, 11:21 AM
7 Rifle Golf ( 7 SAUM with a 50 degree shoulder ) custom gun FS
Guys I am selling my 7 rifle golf. What it is, is a 7 SAUM with a 50 degree shoulder. It was Smithed by Cody Farr of Codys Custom Guns. It has only been shot 3 times by him. He said it will push a 180 grain Berger around 3000 fps. I have 100 pieces of Norma 7 SAUM brass and hornady die set and a resuzing die he made for it. I don't have time to shoot like I like anymore so this one is up for grabs. I can text or email pics to serious buyers. The price for complete gun and dies and brass is $3200 shipped and insured in CONUS. Components are listed below. If buyer is local I can lower price. ( Cody is 204farr on here if you have any questions and want to ask the smith )

SS Rem 700 S.A. trued and blueprinted .
Custom bolt knob
Wyatts mag box
Rem 700 BDL bottom metal
Timney trigger
Proof Research carbon fiber barrel 8 twist 26" plus shrew brake.
McMillan Hunter stock, 2 SS sling studs decelerator butt pad.
.25 Holland recoil lug
Hornady 7 SAUM die set
Custom sizing die made pt&g die blank using 7 RG resize reamer.




04-19-2017, 11:52 AM
Re: 7 Rifle Golf ( 7 SAUM with a 50 degree shoulder ) custom gun FS
Buyer will also get a 3 day inspection period.
