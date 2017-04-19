7 Rifle Golf ( 7 SAUM with a 50 degree shoulder ) custom gun FS



SS Rem 700 S.A. trued and blueprinted .

Custom bolt knob

Wyatts mag box

Rem 700 BDL bottom metal

Timney trigger

Proof Research carbon fiber barrel 8 twist 26" plus shrew brake.

McMillan Hunter stock, 2 SS sling studs decelerator butt pad.

.25 Holland recoil lug

Hornady 7 SAUM die set

Custom sizing die made pt&g die blank using 7 RG resize reamer.









Guys I am selling my 7 rifle golf. What it is, is a 7 SAUM with a 50 degree shoulder. It was Smithed by Cody Farr of Codys Custom Guns. It has only been shot 3 times by him. He said it will push a 180 grain Berger around 3000 fps. I have 100 pieces of Norma 7 SAUM brass and hornady die set and a resuzing die he made for it. I don't have time to shoot like I like anymore so this one is up for grabs. I can text or email pics to serious buyers. The price for complete gun and dies and brass is $3200 shipped and insured in CONUS. Components are listed below. If buyer is local I can lower price. ( Cody is 204farr on here if you have any questions and want to ask the smith )SS Rem 700 S.A. trued and blueprinted .Custom bolt knobWyatts mag boxRem 700 BDL bottom metalTimney triggerProof Research carbon fiber barrel 8 twist 26" plus shrew brake.McMillan Hunter stock, 2 SS sling studs decelerator butt pad..25 Holland recoil lugHornady 7 SAUM die setCustom sizing die made pt&g die blank using 7 RG resize reamer.