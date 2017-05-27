6x45 AR15 with scope

Anderson upper / lower

Magpul CTR stock

Ergo grip

Seekins/Primary Arms hanguard

Full Auto BCG

Mil-spec trigger with JP springs

Painted FDE with Norrells moly resin

306rds through the barrel

Burris FFII 2-7x35 & Primary Arms mount



will include a set of Hornady dies



$825 Shipped/Ins to FFL



Blackhole Weaponry stainless 18", 9 twist, light profile, mid length gas, threaded 5/8x24, .750" BTE adjustable gas blockAnderson upper / lowerMagpul CTR stockErgo gripSeekins/Primary Arms hanguardFull Auto BCGMil-spec trigger with JP springsPainted FDE with Norrells moly resin306rds through the barrelBurris FFII 2-7x35 & Primary Arms mountwill include a set of Hornady dies$825 Shipped/Ins to FFL