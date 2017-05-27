Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
6x45 AR15 with scope
6x45 AR15 with scope
05-27-2017, 12:54 AM
bosstom
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Choctaw, Oklahoma
Posts: 265
6x45 AR15 with scope
Blackhole Weaponry stainless 18", 9 twist, light profile, mid length gas, threaded 5/8x24, .750" BTE adjustable gas block
Anderson upper / lower
Magpul CTR stock
Ergo grip
Seekins/Primary Arms hanguard
Full Auto BCG
Mil-spec trigger with JP springs
Painted FDE with Norrells moly resin
306rds through the barrel
Burris FFII 2-7x35 & Primary Arms mount
will include a set of Hornady dies
$825 Shipped/Ins to FFL
