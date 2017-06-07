6mm Creedmoor TAC30 Proof Manners Jewell Spuhr APA This is a backup to my competition rifle. I'm finished shooting comps, so its up for sale.



-Short Action Customs

-Stiller TAC30

-26" Proof Carbon Fiber barrel, 1:8 twist, Sendero contour

-Manners EH1, Elite Tac GAP Camo, Mini Chassis, Atlas rail, LS flush cups

-Jewell trigger

-Lil Bastard Brake

-Cerakoted

-Spuhr SR-3000 Separate 30mm Rings

-1 5-round AICS magazine

-Fired 49 rounds

-100 qty new Lapua 6mm Creedmoor SR primer brass, neck-turned, annealed

-Competition load info will go to buyer

-No trades

-Paypal Gift or add 3% to cover fee or USPS Money Order

-No scope or bipod



-For higher quality pics, please pm me your number



$4000 with rings

$3700 without Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







