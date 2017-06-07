Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6mm Creedmoor TAC30 Proof Manners Jewell Spuhr APA
Unread 07-06-2017, 09:51 PM
6mm Creedmoor TAC30 Proof Manners Jewell Spuhr APA
This is a backup to my competition rifle. I'm finished shooting comps, so its up for sale.

-Short Action Customs
-Stiller TAC30
-26" Proof Carbon Fiber barrel, 1:8 twist, Sendero contour
-Manners EH1, Elite Tac GAP Camo, Mini Chassis, Atlas rail, LS flush cups
-Jewell trigger
-Lil Bastard Brake
-Cerakoted
-Spuhr SR-3000 Separate 30mm Rings
-1 5-round AICS magazine
-Fired 49 rounds
-100 qty new Lapua 6mm Creedmoor SR primer brass, neck-turned, annealed
-Competition load info will go to buyer
-No trades
-Paypal Gift or add 3% to cover fee or USPS Money Order
-No scope or bipod

-For higher quality pics, please pm me your number

$4000 with rings
$3700 without
