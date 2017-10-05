6mm creedmoor 6 mm creedmoor

Trued rem 700 sa

Cabelas kwik klip bottom metal

6 straight flutes on barrel

6 straight flutes on bolt

Spiral tactical bolt knob

Sako extractor

Willsom arms ss #4 countor 8 twist finished at 23" plus barke

Removable muzzle brake 4 side ports and top ports no bottom ports

Timney 510 trigger set a 2.5 lbs

Gray Boe sporter outlander black with gray registered stock by mcmillan

Sniper gray cerakote bake on

6lbs 11oz with out scope

Stock is bedded and barrel free floated

20 rounds down the barrel (one and clean brake in for to 10)

Croney at 3040 avg. With copper creek 105 berger hybrid

2 - 3 shot subMoa ( app 1/2 - 5/8 MAO factory ammo )

Built by Codys Custom Guns out west point ut.

No scope

1 box of empty brass

Asking $2600.00 shipped OBO

Thanks Cody












