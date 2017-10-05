Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6mm creedmoor
05-10-2017
6mm creedmoor
6 mm creedmoor
Trued rem 700 sa
Cabelas kwik klip bottom metal
6 straight flutes on barrel
6 straight flutes on bolt
Spiral tactical bolt knob
Sako extractor
Willsom arms ss #4 countor 8 twist finished at 23" plus barke
Removable muzzle brake 4 side ports and top ports no bottom ports
Timney 510 trigger set a 2.5 lbs
Gray Boe sporter outlander black with gray registered stock by mcmillan
Sniper gray cerakote bake on
6lbs 11oz with out scope
Stock is bedded and barrel free floated
20 rounds down the barrel (one and clean brake in for to 10)
Croney at 3040 avg. With copper creek 105 berger hybrid
2 - 3 shot subMoa ( app 1/2 - 5/8 MAO factory ammo )
Built by Codys Custom Guns out west point ut.
No scope
1 box of empty brass
Asking $2600.00 shipped OBO
Thanks Cody
