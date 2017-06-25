Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6.5x47l m700 barreled action
06-25-2017
6.5x47l m700 barreled action
Selling my PRS barreled action. trued by russ dorn at Rock creek barrels, wears a rock creek barrel sendero contour (maybe a touch heavier) Has a Jim See brake on it, 300rds down the tube, shoots 1/2 or better and launches 142 SMKs @ 2800 over Varget. uncoated stainless, and factory action coating, has a few marks hear and there, no gouges or anything like that, its a shooter. Also has a Pt&g 1piece bolt. trigger in pictures not included, have a new rifle basix i can throw in if its a deal breaker to someone. best to email or text me Ajcoop20@gmail.com or 815-871-1790 1100$ shipped individual to ffl.
06-25-2017
Re: 6.5x47l m700 barreled action
also comes with 20moa base seen in picture as well, its epoxied on. this is a good low mileage proven shooter, needs bead blast and cerekote to be pretty, but its functional as is, and ready to go bang steel a long way off, for not a ton of coin.
