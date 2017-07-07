Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - $2000, Los Angeles
  #1  
07-07-2017, 07:21 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 6
6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - $2000, Los Angeles
Barreled action with trigger only. 1/2" MOA while seated in a Manners stock with a Badger M5 mag well adapter - in the hands of those (former Marine sniper instructors) who knew how to shoot that well. I took Magpul's Long Distance Precision 1 course with this and was able to consistently make hits on 1200 yd steels, from asstd. positions...when the wind call was good...by the end of the class. I'm moving on to a Mausingfield action that will let me swap calibers (which is why I'm selling the barreled action and keeping the stock) though, so it's time for this to find a new home. 600-700 round count, light wear marks. One note, the barrel is engraved "Steropes." Steropes being one of the mythical cyclops brothers who made Zeus' thunderbolts for him. Seemed appropriate for a rifle that shoots far and hits hard.
6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - 00, Los Angeles-img_1054.jpg   6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - 00, Los Angeles-img_1055.jpg  

6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - 00, Los Angeles-img_1058.jpg   6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - 00, Los Angeles-img_1059.jpg  

  #2  
07-07-2017, 07:36 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 707
Re: 6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - $1600, Los Angeles
that is way too cheap bud, could be a smoking deal for someone.
  #3  
07-07-2017, 07:52 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 6
Re: 6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - $1600, Los Angeles
Originally Posted by Smokepoles View Post
that is way too cheap bud.
I'll change the price until I've PM-ed with you. Thanks for the heads up.
  #4  
07-07-2017, 10:51 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 442
Re: 6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - $1600, Los Angeles
Badass looking rig there.
  #5  
07-08-2017, 12:59 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 6
Re: 6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - $2000, Los Angeles
Hi y'all, after some PM-ed questions from senior forum members, and since I don't have a track record on here yet, I've been advised to post a copy of the original build as a bonafide. So here it is, along with a copy of my Magpul class cert...just so's no one thinks I'm pulling anyone's leg.

Oh, and someone also asked me the weight of the barreled action and it's approx 4.5/5 lbs (I had to weigh it with myself in order to get my scale to register the weight, so it's not a perfect measure.)

Kevin
6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - 00, Los Angeles-ao_invoice.jpg   6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - 00, Los Angeles-magpulcert.jpg  

