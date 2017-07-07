6.5mm Creedmoor barrelled action, Stiller TAC30/22" Proof carbon fiber - $2000, Los Angeles Barreled action with trigger only. 1/2" MOA while seated in a Manners stock with a Badger M5 mag well adapter - in the hands of those (former Marine sniper instructors) who knew how to shoot that well. I took Magpul's Long Distance Precision 1 course with this and was able to consistently make hits on 1200 yd steels, from asstd. positions...when the wind call was good...by the end of the class. I'm moving on to a Mausingfield action that will let me swap calibers (which is why I'm selling the barreled action and keeping the stock) though, so it's time for this to find a new home. 600-700 round count, light wear marks. One note, the barrel is engraved "Steropes." Steropes being one of the mythical cyclops brothers who made Zeus' thunderbolts for him. Seemed appropriate for a rifle that shoots far and hits hard. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







Last edited by Oxbloodneck; 07-07-2017 at 07:41 PM . Reason: Wrong Price