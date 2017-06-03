6.5 saum



Rifle started as my 1st competition rifle. *William Roscoe built 260 using his signature Defiance "Rebel" action. Timney Calvine Elite trigger, Surgeon DBM bedded into a *Manners T4a stock with custom texturing in the grip and fore end areas. Barrel Channel was originally for a Bartlein #7 contour if memory serves me correct. *2 Flush cups on each side and bipod studs on bottom. *Later I ordered a Short Mag bolt from Defiance and Baldwin Gunworks spun up a 6.5 saum barrel, and *currently has 450 down it. .5-.75 grouper with 140 hybrids. With a little tuning might could get a little better. *Did quick load and shot well enough for me so I let it be. * Muzzle brake not included as it goes to my suppressor. *Rifle is very reliable, I ran AW mag in it as well as AICS. * She is not a safe queen, Does have some cosmetic flaws as she was used in comps. before I went to my current rifle. Nothing physically wrong with the old girl. Group was shot at 740 yds 140 hybrids.Rifle comes with std and short mag bolts.*Scope, rings, Bipod etc not included.*$3100 shipped