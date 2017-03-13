6.5 Grendel Noveske AR-15 Lilja Build for sale

I meticulously put this rifle together myself with all the correct and proper tools. I hate to sell it but I need funds for another project. This rifle shoots Hornady Factory Match 123 A-Max's sub moa all day out to 900 yards. Approximately 250 rounds fired. Rifle runs flawlessly. I have over $2,500 invested in just the rifle.
Rare Noveske Gen 2 Forged N4 Lower
Noveske Gen 3 Upper
Lilja 20" AR-740 Stainless 8 twist barrel w/ their bolt
Geissele SSA-E Two Stage Trigger
Larue Rat Stock with cleaning rod
Larue Pistol Grip
Rainier Arms Precision Match grade Nickel Boron Bolt Carrier
BCM KMR *ALPHA* 15" (KeyMod Free Float Handguard)
BCM Low Profile Gas Block (steel with set screws) 750
BCMGUNFIGHTER Charging Handle (5.56mm/.223) w/ Mod 4 (MEDIUM) Latch
Magpul Steel Back up Iron Sights
Silencerco ASR Flash hider
5-17 round E-Lander magazines
Optional
Nightforce 3-10x50 SHV Scope
Larue SPR LT-158 Quick Detach Mount
Light and Bipod not included in sale.
All prices are shipped and insured to your FFL.
Rifle only $2,000
Rifle with mount and optic $2,900
Thanks for looking