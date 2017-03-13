Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page 6.5 Grendel Noveske AR-15 Lilja Build for sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

6.5 Grendel Noveske AR-15 Lilja Build for sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-13-2017, 06:28 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Oregon
Posts: 915
6.5 Grendel Noveske AR-15 Lilja Build for sale
I meticulously put this rifle together myself with all the correct and proper tools. I hate to sell it but I need funds for another project. This rifle shoots Hornady Factory Match 123 A-Max's sub moa all day out to 900 yards. Approximately 250 rounds fired. Rifle runs flawlessly. I have over $2,500 invested in just the rifle.
6.5 Grendel Noveske AR-15 Lilja Build for sale-6.5-1.jpg
6.5 Grendel Noveske AR-15 Lilja Build for sale-6.5-2.jpg

Rare Noveske Gen 2 Forged N4 Lower
Noveske Gen 3 Upper
Lilja 20" AR-740 Stainless 8 twist barrel w/ their bolt
Geissele SSA-E Two Stage Trigger
Larue Rat Stock with cleaning rod
Larue Pistol Grip
Rainier Arms Precision Match grade Nickel Boron Bolt Carrier
BCM KMR *ALPHA* 15" (KeyMod Free Float Handguard)
BCM Low Profile Gas Block (steel with set screws) 750
BCMGUNFIGHTER Charging Handle (5.56mm/.223) w/ Mod 4 (MEDIUM) Latch
Magpul Steel Back up Iron Sights
Silencerco ASR Flash hider
5-17 round E-Lander magazines

Optional
Nightforce 3-10x50 SHV Scope
Larue SPR LT-158 Quick Detach Mount

Light and Bipod not included in sale.

All prices are shipped and insured to your FFL.
Rifle only $2,000
Rifle with mount and optic $2,900

Thanks for looking
__________________
Austin
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-13-2017, 09:46 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Oregon
Posts: 915
Re: 6.5 Grendel Noveske AR-15 Lilja Build for sale
May be open to trades. Let me know what you have.
__________________
Austin
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS / WTT Marlin 45/70 | For sale: Nosler M48 Custom 280 Ackley Improved »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:29 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC