6.5 Grendel Noveske AR-15 Lilja Build for sale







Rare Noveske Gen 2 Forged N4 Lower

Noveske Gen 3 Upper

Lilja 20" AR-740 Stainless 8 twist barrel w/ their bolt

Geissele SSA-E Two Stage Trigger

Larue Rat Stock with cleaning rod

Larue Pistol Grip

Rainier Arms Precision Match grade Nickel Boron Bolt Carrier

BCM KMR *ALPHA* 15" (KeyMod Free Float Handguard)

BCM Low Profile Gas Block (steel with set screws) 750

BCMGUNFIGHTER Charging Handle (5.56mm/.223) w/ Mod 4 (MEDIUM) Latch

Magpul Steel Back up Iron Sights

Silencerco ASR Flash hider

5-17 round E-Lander magazines



Optional

Nightforce 3-10x50 SHV Scope

Larue SPR LT-158 Quick Detach Mount



Light and Bipod not included in sale.



All prices are shipped and insured to your FFL.

Rifle only $2,000

Rifle with mount and optic $2,900



Thanks for looking I meticulously put this rifle together myself with all the correct and proper tools. I hate to sell it but I need funds for another project. This rifle shoots Hornady Factory Match 123 A-Max's sub moa all day out to 900 yards. Approximately 250 rounds fired. Rifle runs flawlessly. I have over $2,500 invested in just the rifle.Rare Noveske Gen 2 Forged N4 LowerNoveske Gen 3 UpperLilja 20" AR-740 Stainless 8 twist barrel w/ their boltGeissele SSA-E Two Stage TriggerLarue Rat Stock with cleaning rodLarue Pistol GripRainier Arms Precision Match grade Nickel Boron Bolt CarrierBCM KMR *ALPHA* 15" (KeyMod Free Float Handguard)BCM Low Profile Gas Block (steel with set screws) 750BCMGUNFIGHTER Charging Handle (5.56mm/.223) w/ Mod 4 (MEDIUM) LatchMagpul Steel Back up Iron SightsSilencerco ASR Flash hider5-17 round E-Lander magazinesOptionalNightforce 3-10x50 SHV ScopeLarue SPR LT-158 Quick Detach MountLight and Bipod not included in sale.All prices are shipped and insured to your FFL.Rifle only $2,000Rifle with mount and optic $2,900Thanks for looking __________________

Austin