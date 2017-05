6.5 grendel AR 15 Dpms upper, allstar tactical lower, Saturn 20 inch fluted bbl. magpul fde furniture fde rifle length hand guard, lower is black. 1 10 rd mag. Excellent condition, very accurate, load data available, maybe 400 rds fired, currently shooting 108 gr lapua scenars at 2500 fps and 1/2 to 3/4 moa. Dies and some brass included. Please pm phone # to text pics or email address. $1200 obo thanks