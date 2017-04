6.5 gap saum 4s I have a brand new GAP Custom SA HTR. I basically ordered an Xtreme Hunter with a heavier barrel.



Templar action with timney #2, Bartlein fluted GAP #4 with 8.7 twist finished at 25", vias brake, MCL SL stock in woodland nightstalker finished in FDE. Rifle has a few very small scratches on the bolt from safe handling.



I paid $4323.00 and I am asking $3950 plus shipping. Only trade I am interested in is an NF F1 atacr 4-16 or Vortex AMG 6-24