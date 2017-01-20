     close
6.5 GAP 4S / Montour County Rifles
01-20-2017, 05:22 PM
SPONSOR
  
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Danville, PA
Posts: 1,112
6.5 GAP 4S / Montour County Rifles
I've managed to find some time to put together a few rifles out of miscellaneous parts I had here at the shop. I'll have this for viewing at Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, PA. Feb-4-12 as well.

6.5 GAP 4s ( 6.5 RSAUM )
MCR Blueprinted Remington 700 Short Action
Sako Extractor Conversion
MCR tactical Bolt Knob
Trigger Tech Trigger / set at 2.5 lbs.
Muller 6.5mm, 1-8 twist, #4 contour, 26" finish length barrel
McMillan Game Scout, Camo Woodland Spectre stock
Factory BDL Trigger Guard
Pillar Bedded
Wyatts CFE-5 mag box
MCR 3 port muzzle brake
All Metal Cerakoted Graphite Black

$3200 shipped to your FFL

6.5 GAP 4S / Montour County Rifles-kevin-cram-6.5-gap-4s-1-1.jpg

6.5 GAP 4S / Montour County Rifles-kevin-cram-6.5-gap-4s-2-1.jpg

6.5 GAP 4S / Montour County Rifles-kevin-cram-6.5-gap-4s-3-1.jpg

6.5 GAP 4S / Montour County Rifles-kevin-cram-6.5-gap-4s-4-1.jpg

6.5 GAP 4S / Montour County Rifles-kevin-cram-6.5-gap-4s-5-1.jpg

6.5 GAP 4S / Montour County Rifles-kevin-cram-6.5-gap-4s-6-1.jpg
Home of the "EXTENDED IMPACT" DVD

www.mcrifles.com
