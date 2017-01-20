6.5 GAP 4S / Montour County Rifles



I've managed to find some time to put together a few rifles out of miscellaneous parts I had here at the shop. I'll have this for viewing at Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, PA. Feb-4-12 as well.6.5 GAP 4s ( 6.5 RSAUM )MCR Blueprinted Remington 700 Short ActionSako Extractor ConversionMCR tactical Bolt KnobTrigger Tech Trigger / set at 2.5 lbs.Muller 6.5mm, 1-8 twist, #4 contour, 26" finish length barrelMcMillan Game Scout, Camo Woodland Spectre stockFactory BDL Trigger GuardPillar BeddedWyatts CFE-5 mag boxMCR 3 port muzzle brakeAll Metal Cerakoted Graphite Black$3200 shipped to your FFL

