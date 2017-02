6.5 Creedmor Chassis Gun Excellent condition 6.5 Creedmor built with a 22" Bartlein 1-8 twist barrel on a Pierce action. It's in a JP Chassis and has a jewell trigger. Has been cerekoted sniper grey to match Chassis. It's threaded 5/8x24 and has been fired approximately 200rds. Rifle was built by Pierce and will come in pelican case as pictured. Will shoot sub .4" with factory 120gr ammo. Weighs around 10lbs. $3000 shipped to FFL. Also has one 5rd AI magazine.