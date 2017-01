6.5 CREEDMOOR savage max1 predator Savage max1 6.5 creedmoor rifle comes with box and all paper work. Under 40 round down the tube leased for deer season and then my custom creed came in so selling this one $750 obo may take 1:8 6.5 or 1:8 or 1:7.5 6mm bartlien,Kieger,brux,rock creek, barrel on trade Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger