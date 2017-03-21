Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


6.5 Creedmoor Defiance Proof Research McM by C-Precision
Unread 03-21-2017, 07:03 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: Dallas GA
Posts: 6
6.5 Creedmoor Defiance Proof Research McM by C-Precision
Freshly built.
Finished and grouped yesterday.
6.5 Creedmoor
Defiance deviant tactical action.
Proof research m24 stainless barrel.
Finishes off at .964.
11 degree crown.
4 groove 1 in 8 twist.
24 inches, threaded 5/8x24 tpi.
Fired 20 times for test fire and grouping.
McMillan A3-5 stock in gap transition.
Inletted for PTG detach bottom metal.
1 AI 5rd mag.
Cerakoted cobalt.
Rifle basix adjustable trigger.
Bedded with pro bed 2000.
Weighs 11.4 lbs
4100.00. Plus shipping to your ffl.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
6.5 Creedmoor Defiance Proof Research McM by C-Precision-20170321_104150.jpg   6.5 Creedmoor Defiance Proof Research McM by C-Precision-20170321_104317.jpg  

6.5 Creedmoor Defiance Proof Research McM by C-Precision-20170321_130039.jpg   6.5 Creedmoor Defiance Proof Research McM by C-Precision-20170321_104153.jpg  

6.5 Creedmoor Defiance Proof Research McM by C-Precision-20170321_135406.jpg   6.5 Creedmoor Defiance Proof Research McM by C-Precision-20170321_104223.jpg  

