6.5 Creedmoor Defiance Proof Research McM by C-Precision
Freshly built.
Finished and grouped yesterday.
6.5 Creedmoor
Defiance deviant tactical action.
Proof research m24 stainless barrel.
Finishes off at .964.
11 degree crown.
4 groove 1 in 8 twist.
24 inches, threaded 5/8x24 tpi.
Fired 20 times for test fire and grouping.
McMillan A3-5 stock in gap transition.
Inletted for PTG detach bottom metal.
1 AI 5rd mag.
Cerakoted cobalt.
Rifle basix adjustable trigger.
Bedded with pro bed 2000.
Weighs 11.4 lbs
4100.00. Plus shipping to your ffl.