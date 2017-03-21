6.5 Creedmoor Defiance Proof Research McM by C-Precision Freshly built.

Finished and grouped yesterday.

6.5 Creedmoor

Defiance deviant tactical action.

Proof research m24 stainless barrel.

Finishes off at .964.

11 degree crown.

4 groove 1 in 8 twist.

24 inches, threaded 5/8x24 tpi.

Fired 20 times for test fire and grouping.

McMillan A3-5 stock in gap transition.

Inletted for PTG detach bottom metal.

1 AI 5rd mag.

Cerakoted cobalt.

Rifle basix adjustable trigger.

Bedded with pro bed 2000.

Weighs 11.4 lbs

4100.00. Plus shipping to your ffl. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











