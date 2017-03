6.5 creed RPR Gen 1 6.5 creed RPR for sale 400ish rounds down the tube consistent 1/2 moa with

Hornady factory 140 amax. A few handling marks overall very good condition. Can email or text pics. 1,150 shipped with Ruger stock or 1,350 shipped with brand new PRS gen 3 stock. Only trade interested in is a Sendero in 264wm. For sale local as well.