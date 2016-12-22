**6.5 creed. Bighorn tactical. Manners, APA, Calvin elite!!



Owens Armory did an outstanding job on this piece!!



Bighorn tactical short action. 20 moa.

Manners t4 adjustable. Carbon fiber. Elite tactical camo.

Hart barrel. Heavy. 26". 1/8.

APA bottom metal with five round mag

APA gen 2 little bastard muzzle brake

Calvin elite trigger

Barreled action cerakoted.



This thing is ready to hammer!!!



Excellent price on a ready to go set up.

$2950 shipped





Usps money orders. Check. Cash. Cashiers Check. Funds will clear then ship.

Ups ground shipping to your ffl of choice from me.



Thanks for looking.



https://imgur.com/gallery/xmkzN



