6.5 creed. Bighorn tactical. Manners, APA, Calvin elite!!

Have a gorgeous brand new rifle for sale.
Owens Armory did an outstanding job on this piece!!
Bighorn tactical short action. 20 moa.
Manners t4 adjustable. Carbon fiber. Elite tactical camo.
Hart barrel. Heavy. 26". 1/8.
APA bottom metal with five round mag
APA gen 2 little bastard muzzle brake
Calvin elite trigger
Barreled action cerakoted.
This thing is ready to hammer!!!
Excellent price on a ready to go set up.
$2950 shipped
Usps money orders. Check. Cash. Cashiers Check. Funds will clear then ship.
Ups ground shipping to your ffl of choice from me.
Thanks for looking.
https://imgur.com/gallery/xmkzN