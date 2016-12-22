     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page **6.5 creed. Bighorn tactical. Manners, APA, Calvin elite!!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

**6.5 creed. Bighorn tactical. Manners, APA, Calvin elite!!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-22-2016, 02:57 PM
Non-Profit Sponsor
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 604
**6.5 creed. Bighorn tactical. Manners, APA, Calvin elite!!
Have a gorgeous brand new rifle for sale.

Owens Armory did an outstanding job on this piece!!

Bighorn tactical short action. 20 moa.
Manners t4 adjustable. Carbon fiber. Elite tactical camo.
Hart barrel. Heavy. 26". 1/8.
APA bottom metal with five round mag
APA gen 2 little bastard muzzle brake
Calvin elite trigger
Barreled action cerakoted.

This thing is ready to hammer!!!

Excellent price on a ready to go set up.
$2950 shipped


Usps money orders. Check. Cash. Cashiers Check. Funds will clear then ship.
Ups ground shipping to your ffl of choice from me.

Thanks for looking.

https://imgur.com/gallery/xmkzN

__________________
PREMIUM-AR500 STEEL TARGETS!!! Lots of sizes, IPSC, SQUARES, ROUNDS, 24x12"!!! Cheap!!

jcsteeltargets.com

2 Cor-5:17--Therefore, if he is in Christ he is a new creation, the old is gone and the new has come!!!
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 06:59 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2010
    Posts: 10
    Re: **6.5 creed. Bighorn tactical. Manners, APA, Calvin elite!!
    What does your rifle weigh
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 07:36 PM
    Non-Profit Sponsor
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Posts: 604
    Re: **6.5 creed. Bighorn tactical. Manners, APA, Calvin elite!!
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by idahojeff View Post
    What does your rifle weigh
    Weighs 11.5 pounds as it sits
    __________________
    PREMIUM-AR500 STEEL TARGETS!!! Lots of sizes, IPSC, SQUARES, ROUNDS, 24x12"!!! Cheap!!

    jcsteeltargets.com

    2 Cor-5:17--Therefore, if he is in Christ he is a new creation, the old is gone and the new has come!!!
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « **alamo precision rifles 308. Stiller, manners, bartlien, jewell!! | Rem 700 260 Rem »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:37 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC