6.5-06 AI Very Nice
Unread 02-22-2017, 04:47 PM
6.5-06 AI Very Nice
Hi all. This is a very new rifle (43 rounds) built on a trued 700 action. features the following:

1:8 Hart Max heavy Barrel finished length 30" with break spiral flutes with Teflon in flutes. Hart (The real Hart, Lafayette, NY) did all the work on the action and barrel work.

Factory bolt has been lapped, fluted with Teflon in flutes, knob threaded and has a stainless bolt knob. Heavy firing pin spring has been installed to reduce lock time.

Everything has a nice polish no it.

Epoxy bedded action and bottom metal

Jewel Trigger Currently set at 16 ounces.

Stock rough cut by Richard Microfit and finished with African blackwood tip and cap by Joel Russo. the stock has a removable rail for wither bipod or rest shooting.

the rail is a Stainless Buckeye Optics 20MOA rail. (this is optional)

The scope is a Zeiss 6.5-20x50 conquest which is optional as well

The rings are steel, Warn optional

I have ~80 rounds of Lapua Fire formed brass (.30-06 parent) with all the dies needed to take brass from .30-06, 270, 280, .25-06 brass to 6.5-06 to prepare for fireforming. I have 6.5-06AI dies custom built from Hornady for this specific rifle as well as a neck sizing die and a bullet seating die.

So the rifle, brass and Hornady dies come together. if you want the scope and or mounting stuff, that's separate.


Rifle/Dies/Brass: $2,750 I have well over $3500 in this.

I have a bunch of other pictures that show lots more details if you are interested.

Call or email, or PM with questions.

785-285-2123

koertland.beyer@gmail.com

thanks
Unread 02-22-2017, 07:25 PM
Re: 6.5-06 AI Very Nice
Email sent
