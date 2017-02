5r Remington 300 Win Mag, NF 8-32x56



I will trade for a titanium action, lighter hunting rifle, or quality optics. Cash price is $2850. Up for sale is a Remington 5r 300 win mag. I don't know the round count as I acquired it used, but I have put 200 rounds through it. It shoots the 215 Berger into one hole at 100. The trigger is factory Remington.The scope is a Nightforce 8-32x56 npr1 reticle HS with Zerostop, in a nightforce 20 moa mount, with top ring level.I will trade for a titanium action, lighter hunting rifle, or quality optics. Cash price is $2850.