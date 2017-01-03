Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


5R 300 win mag
03-01-2017
5R 300 win mag
I'm selling my sons Remington m700 in 300 win mag with 5R rifling. It's the threaded 24" model, it's had 55 rounds down the tube. Its got a rifle basix trigger, clamp on style muscle brake, 20 moa rail Holland shooters scope level and a VX-III 6.5x20-50 Leupold fine duplex with target turrets. The farthest we shot it was 300 yds, didn't do a bunch of load work up on it because it shot as good as he or I could do. I got a picture of a 3 shot group at 300yds it was a little over 1/2moa at that range, it's a 2" dot we were shooting at.

The bipod is not for sale but everything else is, I can break it up however buyer would like. I can put a factory trigger in and remove brake and scope. Scope is not for sale unless it goes with rifle.

Asking $1900 for it as it sets minus bipod with hard plastic case shipped and insured in conus to your FFL.

Thanks for looking,
Nathan

