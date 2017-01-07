Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Guns For Sale

$50 all Legacy Benches
07-01-2017, 10:42 AM
Join Date: Mar 2013
Posts: 127
$50 all Legacy Benches
$50 off all Legacy Portable Shooting Benches this week.

Enter discount code at check-out: IND-DAY

Here's a link for a recent review on our benches: hhttp://www.longrangehunting.com/articles/legacy-shooting-bench-1.php

See our website for the unique features of this portable, super-stable shooting bench: LegacyShootingProudcucts.com
