5 model 70's fs. Post and pre 64 1. Xtr sporter in 300 wby mag with vx11 3x9x40. 800.00.

2.ftw in 22-250 bases and rings. 750.00

3.ftw in 243 sold

Ftw in 7 mm wsm stainless and wood ftw stock with stainless vari x 111 scope with stainless mounts. 1000.00

Scope is 3.5x10x40.

5. Pre 64 in 270.vgc, great blueing, great original wood. No cracks or chips. Made 1952 if I remember right.1100.00 with bases and rings.

No trades. Pm me ur cell number and I can send pics to interested parties.