375 H&H Hart Custom Rifle... This is a Deal
Unread 12-29-2016, 01:56 PM
Join Date: Nov 2015
Posts: 18
I have had this rifle for a while as a Sako Mannlicher. This was a great rifle and I decided to have the rifle rebuilt about 2 years ago after the wood stock broke. The rifle is like new with roughly 30 rounds down the tube and she shoots sub MOA -- if you do your part. I am selling it as I have too many rifles and different calibers that I just don't use anymore.

email: gottalovebama@gmail.com

I have a perfect rating on gunbroker with the same name (pacecount). This rifle is also listed in sniper hide with pics. I can not figure out how to show pics here.

Specs:

Hart Rifles Build... I can not find the P/O.

1. McMillan Varmint Stock in Urban Specter... 3 studs (2 front)

2. Hart Barel 24" with radial brake

3. Sako L61R Action

4. Comes with an older 6X S&B Scope and rings which works great but does have slight ring marks... I do not assign any value to this scope as it is taking up room in my safe.

5. Pictured on this rifle is a Vortex Viper 4-16X44 HST MOA/MOA. You may purchase this scope with rings for an additional $400.. It is like new.

6. I will throw in 56 rounds of Hornady Superperformance 250gr GMX and 20 rounds of Barnes TSX 300 gr. (as long as you will pay an additional $20 in shipping)

Rifle Price: $1995 Firm... If you add the Vortex scope $2395 firm.

Shipping: $50 for rifle $70 for rifle and ammo.

*Bi-pod not included.

*Rifle ships to your FFL.

http://i1377.photobucket.com/albums/...psyhpt9voi.jpg
http://i1377.photobucket.com/albums/...pscwui45gs.jpg
http://i1377.photobucket.com/albums/...ps3ckezvbw.jpg
http://i1377.photobucket.com/albums/...pskfv4wgvp.jpg
