375 H&H Hart Custom Rifle... This is a Deal



I have a perfect rating on gunbroker with the same name (pacecount). This rifle is also listed in sniper hide with pics. I can not figure out how to show pics here.



Specs:



Hart Rifles Build... I can not find the P/O.



1. McMillan Varmint Stock in Urban Specter... 3 studs (2 front)



2. Hart Barel 24" with radial brake



3. Sako L61R Action



4. Comes with an older 6X S&B Scope and rings which works great but does have slight ring marks... I do not assign any value to this scope as it is taking up room in my safe.



5. Pictured on this rifle is a Vortex Viper 4-16X44 HST MOA/MOA. You may purchase this scope with rings for an additional $400.. It is like new.



6. I will throw in 56 rounds of Hornady Superperformance 250gr GMX and 20 rounds of Barnes TSX 300 gr. (as long as you will pay an additional $20 in shipping)



Rifle Price: $1995 Firm... If you add the Vortex scope $2395 firm.



Shipping: $50 for rifle $70 for rifle and ammo.



*Bi-pod not included.



*Rifle ships to your FFL.



