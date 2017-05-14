Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



05-14-2017
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: manatee county florida
Posts: 111
338 win mag
I have a new 338 win mag full custom rifle for sale.It has 67 rounds fired all hand loads. all mild nothing hot. It has a stiller predator receiver with stillers big bolt nob.It allso has a20moa scope rail that is stiller. It has a jewell trigger with top right safety. Next is a 26 inch douglas barrel that is a target stlye straight taper that is stainless.It has a 4 port harrels brake that is melted in with the barrel.The bottum metal is h&s with a two round clip.The clip is 3.700 long so you can get a vld round in it with no problems.Next is a bell&carlson m40 stock.the barrel has been bedded but not the pillars.Color is straight black . The stock has a limbsaver pad with a graco breako in the butt stock so the recoil is like a 243 or maybe alittle milder than that.I had stan at douglas put the barrel and receiver together and he did a great job.It shoots from one quarter to one half a minute at 100 yards i did not take it out further than that. If interested please call or text me at 941-405-8188. and ill send you some pics. Thanks for reading, Bob. Price 4200 o.b.o.
