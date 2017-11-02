338 Rum I have a 338 rum built buy Head Down Customs for sale. I purchased it new and haven't fired a single round. It has a 1-9 twist barrel that is 26" long plus the muzzle brake. The barreled action is cerakoted black. It has the 3.99" Wyatt's extended mag installed. It is throated for the 300 grain Berger. The gun weighs 12 lbs. The stock is a H-S precision. The 20 moa nightforce rail is included. I would be willing to trade for a titanium magnum action, nightforce scope, or carbon fiber barreled rifle. Cash price is $1450. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



