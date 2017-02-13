338 Lapua, pierce, broughton, xlr. 338 Lapua

Peirce action w/cip magazine

29" broughton barrel 1/9.3 (round count is about 250)

Fat Bastard brake

XLR chassis w/ folding stock and atlas rail.

Atlas bi-pod

Timney tactical trigger (no safety)

NF rings

Sig Sauer Tango 6 5-30x56 w/ level plex, FFP, T120 MOA turres, illuminated MOA Milling reticle. (which is awesome if you haven't had a chance to use it yet) It's 2599.00 at optics planet right now, but I don't think that one has the 30 moa turrets. It has been fired 5 times with this scope mounted. I have a nsx 5.5-22 (older model) that does't even compare to this scope. I just took off the US optics 5-25 ER that I had on it and without a doubt prefer this scope. It's brighter, and the eye box is much more forgiving.

186 300 otm's

49 300 elite hunters

21 primed brass

29 fired

98 new

All lapua brass

500 Fed 215's to get you started.

Pelican case

Hornady Custom Grade Dies (3 piece)

92 gr Retumbo @ 2820fps makes this thing an absolute hammer. 1/2 moa when I do my part. 1500 yard groups have been in the 1 moa range, but I'm sure that's more me than anything. I've shot a few close to 1/2 moa, but 1 moa is more the norm for me.

Everything for 7500.00 shipped and insured or 5600.00 without the scope.

I have a leupold MK 4 6.5-20 that I could go with it for 6400.00

Text for pictures. 406-855-1641