338 lapua improved custom
06-03-2017, 05:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 138
338 lapua improved custom
Sale or trade!
Defiance rebel with 30moa rail
Krieger barrel
4 port muscle brake
Jewel trigger with safety
A5 McMillan with flush cups spacers and all the extras detachable mag bottom metal
78 rounds total fired
Built by shurley brothers rifles
Brass and Redding competition dies available
Goes without saying it shoots really well! 1/4 moa at 100 didn't group paper at long range but tested program and very good shooter.

Pictures soon - $3800 trade value.
Last edited by shooter72; 06-03-2017 at 06:10 PM.
06-03-2017, 06:09 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 138
Re: 338 lapua improved custom
Picture
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
338 lapua improved custom-20170528_110830.jpg  
