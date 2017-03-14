338 Excalibur, Defiance Rebel, Brux Barrel

Selling this for my Brother. He has 60 rounds down the barrel. Single Shot Defiance Rebel action, .750 bolt with Defiance 20 MOA rail, Jewell Trigger, B&C Medalist Tactical stock, Fluted 35" Brux barrel, 10 twist, clam shell brake(works good), Mark 4 rings, Vortex PST 6-24x50 MOA, 20 pieces new Jamison brass, 20 pieces twice fired, RCBS custom 2 die set, harris 6-9 Bipod. Weighs 17 lbs. Runs 3100+ with 300 Berger. It will run whatever you want it to, 3100 is pretty tame.
Selling for pretty much the cost of parts $3500 plus shipping to your FFL.