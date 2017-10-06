338 Edge with XLR chassis sale/trade? Here are the specs:

338 edge built on savage 110 action

30" McGowan barrel varmint contour with 4 port Muscle brake installed by Jim See

Olive XLR Evolution Chassis with folding buttstock

20 MOA EGW rail

1 CLP length steel mag (From XLR)



Has a 2.5-3# trigger last I measured - action, barrel and rail duracoated coyote tan



Shot just over .3 MOA with 300gr Bergers and Match Kings paired with H1000 both without too much work



Ran out of time and energy to really use this thing and am back to short actions. Only problem is the action opening is too small to fit the magazines, but I've been running single shot anyways to get close the most out of the long bullets.



Have a Sightron SIII 6-24 with Moa hash reticle and Burris XLR rings that I'd include if wanted. Pictures available upon request



Looking for $1,250 for the gun or $1,800 with scope



Will entertain trades even up or cash either way, 260 is highest on my list right now!

Will part out if stock and actioned barrel are both spoken for.