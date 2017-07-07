Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
338 Edge Remmy 700 riflw only
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
338 Edge Remmy 700 riflw only
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-07-2017, 06:21 PM
royinidaho
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2004
Location: Blackfoot, Idaho
Posts: 8,879
338 Edge Remmy 700 riflw only
See this link for details:
FS Custom 338 Edge
Rifle Only: 2600 to your FFL.
__________________
I may be the slowest guy on the mountain . . . . but . . . . I'm on the mountain!
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Vltor Custom Ar15
|
6mm Creedmoor TAC30 Proof Manners Jewell Spuhr APA
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:06 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC