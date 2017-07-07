338 Edge Remmy 700 riflw only FS Custom 338 Edge



Rifle Only: 2600 to your FFL. See this link for details:Rifle Only: 2600 to your FFL.

I may be the slowest guy on the mountain . . . . but . . . . I'm on the mountain! __________________I may be the slowest guy on the mountain . . . . but . . . . I'm on the mountain!