338 Edge Package deal

This is is a quality build from Helix Gunsmithing in Arnold MO. Less than 50rds down the pipe. Not even broken in yet.
Here are are the components:
Trued up Remington 700 Mag action with 8/40 screws
Sharpshooters Supply precision ground recoil lug .250"
Hawk Hill stainless cut rifle match Grade barrel 28" threaded 3/4-24.
Badger bolt knob installed
MDT TAC 21 Chassis with integral pic rail
MAGPUL PRS Stock
ERGO Tactical grip with palm shelf
Shilen Match trigger tuned to 2lbs
Custom Redding Dies by Shawn Carlock
Over 200 Berger OTM hybrids 300gr.
75 Remington brass cases
In State face to face I might include 1lb of powder
I will not separate this. Not really looking for trades.
Baby's on the way so SERIOUS inquiries only please.