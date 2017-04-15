338 Edge Package deal This is is a quality build from Helix Gunsmithing in Arnold MO. Less than 50rds down the pipe. Not even broken in yet.



Here are are the components:

Trued up Remington 700 Mag action with 8/40 screws

Sharpshooters Supply precision ground recoil lug .250"

Hawk Hill stainless cut rifle match Grade barrel 28" threaded 3/4-24.

Badger bolt knob installed

MDT TAC 21 Chassis with integral pic rail

MAGPUL PRS Stock

ERGO Tactical grip with palm shelf

Shilen Match trigger tuned to 2lbs



Custom Redding Dies by Shawn Carlock

Over 200 Berger OTM hybrids 300gr.

75 Remington brass cases

In State face to face I might include 1lb of powder



I will not separate this. Not really looking for trades.

Baby's on the way so SERIOUS inquiries only please.



brake not included.



$ 2990 shipped








