338 Edge PACKAGE 338 EDGE is a 300RUM Necked up to 338. This is not a caliber for the faint or the guys who buy factory ammo only. You have to reload for this gun. It's the only other 338 cal that rivals a Lapua Magnum. It's already put rounds on target at 1400yd. Merely a chip shot.



This is is a quality build from Helix Gunsmithing in Arnold MO. Less than 50rds down the pipe. Not even broken in yet.



Here are are the components:

Trued up Remington 700 Mag action with 8/40 screws

Sharpshooters Supply precision ground recoil lug .250"

Hawk Hill stainless cut rifle match Grade barrel 28" threaded 3/4-24.

Badger bolt knob installed

MDT TAC 21 Chassis with integral pic rail

MAGPUL PRS Stock

ERGO Tactical grip with palm shelf

Shilen Match trigger tuned to 2lbs



Custom Redding Dies by Shawn Carlock

Over 200 Berger OTM hybrids 300gr.

75 Remington brass cases

In State face to face I might include 1lb of powder



I will not separate this. Not really looking for trades.

Baby's on the way so SERIOUS inquiries only please.



This is everything you need to get to 1 mile and/or put some serious energy downrange.



brake not included.



$ 2990 shipping extra

Attempting to figure out how to shrink photos to upload.

