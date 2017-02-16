Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


338/378 weatherby mark v accumark
Unread 02-16-2017, 02:58 PM
338/378 weatherby mark v accumark
for sale is a weatherby 338/378 accumark with an accu brake . I know nothing on the history of the rifle other than it came from an estate sale of an elderly gentleman.
the barrel looks good and I don't believe it has been shot much. seeing if there is any interest in sale or trade. it also has a burris eliminator scope on it that can go with it or separate.
the rifle does have some handling marks on it and is not prefect condition. please text for pictures 253-377-0722 or I can e mail them.
not sure what to ask for it but don't try low balling me. and shoot me offers on trades.
thanks.
casey
