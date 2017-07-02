308 Win M40 Sniper - PRICE DROP $2400 boo Up for sale is beautiful, fully blue-printed Remington 700 in 308 Winchester. You may recognize this again as I initially had it marked sold. I traded a guy for some optics and it didn't work out so we kept our items. So here it is again. My replica of an M40 Sniper Rifle. It has a Schneider barrel, Jewell trigger, TPS rail, McMillan A-5 stock, PTG Bolt and PTG bottom metal. No magazines. It's had only 40 rounds fired through it!!! Email for more photos. Bi-Pod shown is not included. Asking $2400 or best offer.



Here are the details of the blueprint:



Indicate bolt bore raceway, true lugs, threads and face of action (ream to .705")



Barrel Chambering: indicate barrel to .0001" turn, thread and chamber



8-40 scope base holes



Surface ground (.350") heavy recoil lug



Badger Ordinance M16 Style Extractor



Schneider polygon rifling stainless match grade barrel (30 cal, 11 twist, M40 contour)



Threaded barrel with protector cap



JewellHVRTSBR-A, Right Hand with top safety and bolt release



McMillan Adj A-5 forest camo stock



TPS Tactical Base



PTG Short Action bottom metal M5 style



PTG Short Action firing pin assembly



PTG Short Action Remington 700 Bolt (right hand, 11 degree back sweep, .484 bolt face, .703 OD Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



