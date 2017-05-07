308 Win M40 Sniper McMillan, Rem 700 Blueprinted Action
Up for sale is beautiful, fully blue-printed Remington 700 in 308 Winchester. You may recognize this again as I initially had it marked sold and then re-listed but I'm resisting again because I could not edit the price out of the title line.
This is my replica of an M40 Sniper Rifle. It has a Schneider match barrel, Timney trigger, TPS rail, McMillan A-5 stock, PTG Bolt and PTG bottom metal. One 5 round magazine. It's had only 40 rounds fired through it!!!
Email for more photos. Bi-Pod shown is not included. Asking $1700 or best offer and FREE shipping. This rifle was built by Superior Precision Rifles out of Crawfordville, FL.
I do not have any grouping photos. But trust me, it's lights out.
Here are the details of the blueprint:
Indicate bolt bore raceway, true lugs, threads and face of action (ream to .705")
Barrel Chambering: indicate barrel to .0001" turn, thread and chamber