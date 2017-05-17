308 Win M40 Sniper - $2000 boo plus s&h

Up for sale is beautiful, fully blue-printed Remington 700 in 308 Winchester. You may recognize this again as I initially had it marked sold. My replica of an M40 Sniper Rifle. It has a Schneider barrel, Jewell trigger, TPS rail, McMillan A-5 stock, PTG Bolt and PTG bottom metal. One magazine. It's had only 40 rounds fired through it!!! Email for more photos. Bi-Pod shown is not included. Asking $2000 or best offer plus $75 shipping. This rifle was built by Superior Precision Rifles out of Crawfordville, FL.
Here are the details of the blueprint:
Indicate bolt bore raceway, true lugs, threads and face of action (ream to .705")
Barrel Chambering: indicate barrel to .0001" turn, thread and chamber