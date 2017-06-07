Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



308 Win Full Blueprint Rem 700, McMillan Stock
07-06-2017
308 Win Full Blueprint Rem 700, McMillan Stock
Up for sale is beautiful, fully blue-printed Remington 700 in 308 Winchester. You may recognize this again as I initially had it marked sold and then re-listed but I'm resisting again because I could not edit the price out of the title line.

This is my replica of an M40 Sniper Rifle and when i say MY I mean what I would want it to look like. I know an M40 is different and that many variations exist, mine more closely resembles the M40A3. Now that that is out of the way....

It has a Schneider match barrel, Timney trigger, TPS rail, McMillan A-5 stock, PTG Bolt and PTG bottom metal. One 5 round magazine. It's had only 40 rounds fired through it!!!

Email for more photos. Bi-Pod shown is not included. Asking $1700 or best offer and FREE shipping. This rifle was built by Superior Precision Rifles out of Crawfordville, FL.

I do not have any grouping photos. But trust me, it's lights out.

Here are the details of the blueprint:

Indicate bolt bore raceway, true lugs, threads and face of action (ream to .705")

Barrel Chambering: indicate barrel to .0001" turn, thread and chamber

8-40 scope base holes

Surface ground (.350") heavy recoil lug

Badger Ordinance M16 Style Extractor

Schneider polygon rifling stainless match grade barrel (30 cal, 11 twist, M40 contour)

Threaded barrel with protector cap

McMillan Adj A-5 forest camo stock

TPS Tactical Base

PTG Short Action bottom metal M5 style

PTG Short Action firing pin assembly

PTG Short Action Remington 700 Bolt (right hand, 11 degree back sweep, .484 bolt face, .703 OD
