300wsm Peirce LA manners jewel. Hello, i have a 300 wsm built on a peirce long action for trade. Has a manners stock with wyatts bdl bottom metal. Shilen 26" plus brake #4 with deep flutes. Got it from mod7nut awhile back. Has around 300 rds through it. Shoots the 200eld and 230 berger very well. Have brass and rcbs dies to go with. Very nice lightweight rig but im just not a fan of 30 cal. Looking to trade towards a nice lightweight hunting rig in 6.5ss, 7ss, 6.5 7wsm or saum, 26-28 nosler, 7rum 338 rum. Really looking for a proof barrel and or titanium action but am open to all custom actions and barrels. Can text 406-978-3956 for more pics info. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger