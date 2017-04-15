300 WM and 325 wsm for sale Selling 3 never fired rifles.

1. X-Bolt 300 WM $700

2. X-Bolt 300 WM with Zeiss 3-9 terra $1050

3. Winchester Model 70 .325 WSM with Leaupold 3-9 VX-ll $700



The Brownings are RMEF models. The Winchester was also won at RMEF. I have had these for several years. I looked them over and don't see a mark on them.



Not looking for a trade. Selling to fund a LKRM.



I priced these by looking on gunbroker and dropping the price by $100 and dropping the price of the scopes by $50.



If interested or want more pictures text me at 503-400-1829. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger