Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

300 WM and 325 wsm for sale
Unread 04-15-2017, 04:41 PM
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 38
300 WM and 325 wsm for sale
Selling 3 never fired rifles.
1. X-Bolt 300 WM $700
2. X-Bolt 300 WM with Zeiss 3-9 terra $1050
3. Winchester Model 70 .325 WSM with Leaupold 3-9 VX-ll $700

The Brownings are RMEF models. The Winchester was also won at RMEF. I have had these for several years. I looked them over and don't see a mark on them.

Not looking for a trade. Selling to fund a LKRM.

I priced these by looking on gunbroker and dropping the price by $100 and dropping the price of the scopes by $50.

If interested or want more pictures text me at 503-400-1829.
Unread 04-15-2017, 04:44 PM
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 38
Re: 300 WM and 325 wsm for sale
Forgot to add, I will split actual shipping cost with buyer. I have the boxes for the Brownings, but not for the Winchester.
Unread 04-15-2017, 07:02 PM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: West Virginia
Posts: 12
Re: 300 WM and 325 wsm for sale
I cannot tell by the picture but is the Winchester a drop floor plate of just a fixed box mag which you have to bolt the shells out???
