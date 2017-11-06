.300 Win Mag Sav. 10 FCP HS PRECISION

Less then 30 rounds fired for break in, during this time the rifle held 1/2 moa without much effort and this was with cheapo ammo. This thing will shoot extremely well with handloads or premium ammo. Not looking for any traded unless you havea a high end lightweight 6.5 creedmoor, willing to add money for the right deal.



Same exact rifle as here: https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...ECISION+300WIN



Looking for 800.00 boo

Please let me know if I'm out of line price wise or what a good price would be for this rifle. I need to get this sold!



Thanks!

