Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page .300 Win Mag Sav. 10 FCP HS PRECISION
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

.300 Win Mag Sav. 10 FCP HS PRECISION
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-11-2017, 10:22 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Reno
Posts: 29
.300 Win Mag Sav. 10 FCP HS PRECISION
As the Title says, Savage 10 Fcp HS Precision chambered in .300 Win Mag. Purchased to use in competition and never got around to the competitions. Its been sitting in the safe and its now time to go! File does have professionally installed Muzzle Break and 20 MOA EGW one piece base. Rifle is in as near perfect condition as possible, no scratches, ding or dents.
Less then 30 rounds fired for break in, during this time the rifle held 1/2 moa without much effort and this was with cheapo ammo. This thing will shoot extremely well with handloads or premium ammo. Not looking for any traded unless you havea a high end lightweight 6.5 creedmoor, willing to add money for the right deal.

Same exact rifle as here: https://www.budsgunshop.com/catalog/...ECISION+300WIN

Looking for 800.00 boo
Please let me know if I'm out of line price wise or what a good price would be for this rifle. I need to get this sold!

Thanks!
Denny
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS Accuracy International AX rifle | FS in OR Browning Stainless Stalker.30-06 Leupold VX2 3-9x40 CDS »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:17 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC