Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
.300 Win HS PRECISION SAVAGE
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
.300 Win HS PRECISION SAVAGE
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-13-2017, 11:05 AM
Dzel777
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Reno
Posts: 26
.300 Win HS PRECISION SAVAGE
Almost new Savage .300 win Mag. This is the HS PRECISION model, equipped with an accutrigger as well. Fired 28 times for barell break in only. Never hunted with.
PICS on request for serious inquiries.
Need to fund other projects.
$875.00 NO TRADES
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
6.5-06 AI Very Nice
|
Defiance Deviant 22-243AI Lilja 1-7
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:48 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC