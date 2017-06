300 Norma Mag

For sale 300 Norma Mag, Trued REM 700 Long action, 28" Pac-Nor 9 twist barrel, Ross Schuler brake installed, Badger M5 CIP bottom metal, bolt face has been opened up and M-16 type extractor installed, Mcmillan A5 stock in Gap camo, pillar and Marinetex bedded, 30 MOA Badger base. All metal KG gun coated OD. Old style Rem trigger set at 1.75 lbs. . Rifle was built by Geoff Corn. Approximately 650 rds fired $2500.00