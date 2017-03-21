300 BLK 10.5" Upper, Ballistic Advantage Barrel, Vortex + lots of extras! Hog Slayer Selling my AR UPPER ONLY, complete WITH OPTIC, chambered in 300 BLK, been to the range twice



SPECS

-Ballistic Advantage Barrel 10.5", 300BLK (I shoot about .6 MOA at 100yrds, the company guarantees sub MOA, have also shot at 500 yrds no problem)

-CMMG Mk4 Hand guard, Keymod

-CMMG Upper

-Phosphate Bolt Carrier Group

-A2 Flashhider (had can on it so not pinned, just threw it on quick with a crush washer)

-Seekins Adjustable Gas Block

-Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6x Optic (can give you my drop chart so you know what distances are at what hashmark)

-Aero ultralight AR high optic mount

-10rd mag (have lots of mags if asked)

-Knight Armament Handstop

-Milspec charging handle

- 2'' piece of keymod rail



Upper is a hog slayer or just a great time at the range. I got my best groups with factory 150gr.



Willing to separate upper and glass for the right price



Please email me with any questions or concerns, upper will ship out the very next day after I receive payment, possibly the day of. Thanks for looking!



Looking for $820 shipped depending on payment method Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger