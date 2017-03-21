Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page 300 BLK 10.5" Upper, Ballistic Advantage Barrel, Vortex + lots of extras! Hog Slayer
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

300 BLK 10.5" Upper, Ballistic Advantage Barrel, Vortex + lots of extras! Hog Slayer
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-21-2017, 10:46 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 1
300 BLK 10.5" Upper, Ballistic Advantage Barrel, Vortex + lots of extras! Hog Slayer
Selling my AR UPPER ONLY, complete WITH OPTIC, chambered in 300 BLK, been to the range twice

SPECS
-Ballistic Advantage Barrel 10.5", 300BLK (I shoot about .6 MOA at 100yrds, the company guarantees sub MOA, have also shot at 500 yrds no problem)
-CMMG Mk4 Hand guard, Keymod
-CMMG Upper
-Phosphate Bolt Carrier Group
-A2 Flashhider (had can on it so not pinned, just threw it on quick with a crush washer)
-Seekins Adjustable Gas Block
-Vortex Strike Eagle 1-6x Optic (can give you my drop chart so you know what distances are at what hashmark)
-Aero ultralight AR high optic mount
-10rd mag (have lots of mags if asked)
-Knight Armament Handstop
-Milspec charging handle
- 2'' piece of keymod rail

Upper is a hog slayer or just a great time at the range. I got my best groups with factory 150gr.

Willing to separate upper and glass for the right price

Please email me with any questions or concerns, upper will ship out the very next day after I receive payment, possibly the day of. Thanks for looking!

Looking for $820 shipped depending on payment method
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
300 BLK 10.5" Upper, Ballistic Advantage Barrel, Vortex + lots of extras! Hog Slayer-img_6144.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Custom 300 Win Mag | 28 Nosler by Short Action Custom, Manners EH1, »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC