30-06 / Montour County Rifles
Unread 01-26-2017, 10:30 AM
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Danville, PA
Posts: 1,115
I just finished another rifle out of miscellaneous parts I had here at the shop. I'll have this for viewing at Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, PA. Feb-4-12 as well.

30-06
MCR Blueprinted Winchester 70 ( post 64 push feed )
Jewel Trigger / Set at 2 lbs.
Muller 30. cal. / 1-12 twist / #4 contour / 24" finish length barrel
Factory wood stock refinished and hydro dipped in Burl
Pachmayr Decelerator Pad
Factory ADL Trigger Guard
Pillar Bedded
All Metal Cerakoted Graphite Black

$2600 shipped to your FFL

30-06 / Montour County Rifles-kevin-cram-30-06-1-1.jpg

30-06 / Montour County Rifles-kevin-cram-30-06-2-1.jpg

30-06 / Montour County Rifles-kevin-cram-30-06-3-1.jpg

30-06 / Montour County Rifles-kevin-cram-30-06-4-1.jpg

30-06 / Montour County Rifles-kevin-cram-30-06-5-1.jpg
Home of the "EXTENDED IMPACT" DVD

www.mcrifles.com
