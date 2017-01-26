30-06 / Montour County Rifles

I just finished another rifle out of miscellaneous parts I had here at the shop. I'll have this for viewing at Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, PA. Feb-4-12 as well.
30-06
MCR Blueprinted Winchester 70 ( post 64 push feed )
Jewel Trigger / Set at 2 lbs.
Muller 30. cal. / 1-12 twist / #4 contour / 24" finish length barrel
Factory wood stock refinished and hydro dipped in Burl
Pachmayr Decelerator Pad
Factory ADL Trigger Guard
Pillar Bedded
All Metal Cerakoted Graphite Black
$2600 shipped to your FFL