30-06 / Montour County Rifles



30-06

MCR Blueprinted Winchester 70 ( post 64 push feed )

Jewel Trigger / Set at 2 lbs.

Muller 30. cal. / 1-12 twist / #4 contour / 24" finish length barrel

Factory wood stock refinished and hydro dipped in Burl

Pachmayr Decelerator Pad

Factory ADL Trigger Guard

Pillar Bedded

All Metal Cerakoted Graphite Black



$2600 shipped to your FFL



















