280 AI - Kimber Mountain Asscent Kimber Mountain Ascent in 280 Ackley Improved (280 AI) w/ Brass, Dies, and Rings (Used)

108-ish Rounds fired

50 Pieces, Nosler Headstamp, 280AI,

(~42 2x fired, ~8 3x fired brass)

RCBS Full Length Die Set

Redding Neck-Sizer Die

1” Talley Rings/bases & 30mm Talley Rings/bases Included

*Scope is pictures is NOT included.



$1500



A few, light, handling marks/scuffs. Barely noticeable but worth noting it's not "new." Nothing major, no issues, no damage. Beautiful rifle. I just have too many bigger hunting rifles. Brass will come fully prepped and ready to load.



I sited-in recently with some 162g Hornady ELDX bullets. First and only group was right at 1MOA with a light dose of H1000. Two stacked on top and one slightly to the right. Remaining ELDX bullets (about 90-94) included.



Shipping:

Rifle shipped in new hard case

Your FFL must accept from a private party, or shipping is an additional: $50.00 (what my FFL charges for transfer out, insurance, and shipping, minus what I'd have to pay to UPS myself).



Weight as pictured with a Leupold Mark 4, ER/T, 6.5-20 is just under: 6 pounds, 12 ounces! (For reference only, scope isn't included).



Kimber Specs:



Calibers .280 Ack. Imp.

Specifications Approximate weight: 5 pounds, 10 ounces

Overall length (inches): 43.75

Barrel Material: Stainless steel

Length (inches): 24

Twist rate (right hand): 9

Fluting, muzzle brake, match grade chamber

Trigger Adjustable, 3.5-4 pounds (factory setting)

Stock Material: Kevlar/carbon fiber, with Optifade™ Open Country

Recoil pad: 1-inch Pachmayr Decelerator pad

Length of pull (inches): 13.75 Drop at heel (inches): 0.54

Drop at comb (inches): 0.43

Pillar and glass bedding

Action Type: 84L

Material: Stainless steel Magazine capacity: 4 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







