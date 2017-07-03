280 AI - Kimber Mountain Asscent

Kimber Mountain Ascent in 280 Ackley Improved (280 AI) w/ Brass, Dies, and Rings (Used)
108-ish Rounds fired
50 Pieces, Nosler Headstamp, 280AI,
(~42 2x fired, ~8 3x fired brass)
RCBS Full Length Die Set
Redding Neck-Sizer Die
1” Talley Rings/bases & 30mm Talley Rings/bases Included
*Scope is pictures is NOT included.
$1500
A few, light, handling marks/scuffs. Barely noticeable but worth noting it's not "new." Nothing major, no issues, no damage. Beautiful rifle. I just have too many bigger hunting rifles. Brass will come fully prepped and ready to load.
I sited-in recently with some 162g Hornady ELDX bullets. First and only group was right at 1MOA with a light dose of H1000. Two stacked on top and one slightly to the right. Remaining ELDX bullets (about 90-94) included.
Shipping:
Rifle shipped in new hard case
Your FFL must accept from a private party, or shipping is an additional: $50.00 (what my FFL charges for transfer out, insurance, and shipping, minus what I'd have to pay to UPS myself).
Weight as pictured with a Leupold Mark 4, ER/T, 6.5-20 is just under: 6 pounds, 12 ounces! (For reference only, scope isn't included).
Kimber Specs:
Calibers .280 Ack. Imp.
Specifications Approximate weight: 5 pounds, 10 ounces
Overall length (inches): 43.75
Barrel Material: Stainless steel
Length (inches): 24
Twist rate (right hand): 9
Fluting, muzzle brake, match grade chamber
Trigger Adjustable, 3.5-4 pounds (factory setting)
Stock Material: Kevlar/carbon fiber, with Optifade™ Open Country
Recoil pad: 1-inch Pachmayr Decelerator pad
Length of pull (inches): 13.75 Drop at heel (inches): 0.54
Drop at comb (inches): 0.43
Pillar and glass bedding
Action Type: 84L
Material: Stainless steel Magazine capacity: 4